‘You didn’t allow us to come, now here we are’: Diljit Dosanjh on his Vancouver concert near Komagata Maru site

Diljit Dosanjh returned to The Jimmy Fallon Show earlier this week, where he not only taught bhangra to the host, but also discussed making Punjabi music cool at a global level. This included the record-breaking 2024 concert at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, where he returned to kick off his Aura Tour on April 23 this year. Dubbed as the “largest ever Punjabi music concert outside of India”, it saw as many as 55,000 people in attendance.

Diljit opened up about the concert and explained how it holds historical significance for him, the Sikh community and countless Indians. “That stadium we did in Vancouver… in 1914, our people came to Canada for the first time, but they weren’t allowed to enter. And that stadium is just two kilometres away from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident,” said Diljit.

“So, it’s a big thing for us now, 55,000 people in the one stadium there, just two kilometres away, you didn’t allow us to come. And now, here we are, man. So, that’s why it’s amazing,” said Diljit on the show, as the live audience cheered and applauded the achievement. “That’s amazing,” said Fallon, grinning.

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About Komagata Maru incident

The Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident took place in 1914, when Sikh businessman Gurdit Singh chartered the Japanese steamer Komagata Maru from Hong Kong to Canada. He named it Guru Nanak Jahaz after the revered Sikh guru. The ship carried 376 passengers, including around 340 Sikhs, 27 Muslims and 12 Hindus, most of whom were from Punjab.

The Canadian government invoked the Continuous Journey Regulation to detain them in Vancouver, despite their valid documentation as British subjects. They were denied entry and not provided adequate food and water. After two months, Canadian military forces forced the ship out of the harbour.

Upon returning to British India, the passengers were declared as political agitators by British authorities. Nineteen were shot dead, while several others were imprisoned or placed under house arrest. It took over a century for Canada’s political leadership to acknowledge and apologise for the incident.

In 2016, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official apology, according to the Vancouver City Council website. The council followed up with its own apology in 2021.

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After Vancouver, Diljit is now all set to perform in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg across Canada as part of his Aura tour in the upcoming days, followed by the US leg.

Diljit’s connection to Guru Nanak Jahaz

Filmmaker Honey Trehan on Tuesday shared the clip from The Jimmy Fallon Show, where Diljit is talking about the incident, on his Instagram Stories. “In that ship, martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s grandfather Sardar Harnam Singh ji was also there among the 376 (Sikh) passengers (folded hands emoji). Proud of you @diljitdosanjh bhaji (raised fist emoji).”

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Interestingly, Diljit will be seen as Jaswant Singh Khalra in Trehan’s biopic of the martyr in Punjab ’95. The film is in the midst of a long-drawn struggle to see light of the day as the Central Board of Film Certification has demanded as many as 127 cuts. The period drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Suvinder Vicky.