Diljit Dosanjh turns 37: Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee and others wish the singer-actor

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Manoj Bajpayee, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and others took to their respective social media handles to wish Diljit on his birthday.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Happy birthday @diljitdosanjh May the almighty bless you with all the happiness and strength!!! Mast rahiye swasth rahiye! (Stay fun and healthy)”

Kiara Advani wished a ‘blockbuster year’ for her Good Newzz co-star Diljit Dosanjh. “Happy birthday! Hope you are eating lots of cake today. Wish you a blockbuster year ago,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture on her Instagram account to wish her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh. She wrote with the photo, “Happy Birthday! Have an amazing one!”

Bharti Singh posted this picture to wish Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram) Bharti Singh posted this picture to wish Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

Nimrat Khaira wished Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Nimrat Khaira/Instagram) Nimrat Khaira wished Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Nimrat Khaira/Instagram)

Kiara Advani posted pictures and videos on her Instagram stories to wish Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Kiara Advani posted pictures and videos on her Instagram stories to wish Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Angad Bedi, who starred in Diljit Dosanjh’s sports-drama Soorma, shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy birthday buggi!!! The boy who became GOAT!!! Rab chad di kala vich rakhe always. You are a diamond @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaydiljitdosanjh.”

Neha Dhupia also wished the actor a very happy birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jodi co-star Nimrat Khaira wrote, “Happy birthday Diljit Dosanjh. Always inspiring us to consistently work with passion and gratitude.”

Sharing a picture from their Koffee With Karan’s episode, Badshah wrote, “Lub juice paaji and a very very happy birthdayyyyy @diljitdosanjh.”

Bharti Singh also wished Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday.”

On the work front, Diljit announced last week that his upcoming Punjabi film Jodi is set to release in 2021.