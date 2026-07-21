Diljit Dosanjh supports CJP protest: ‘Students shouldn’t have been treated this way’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has backed students participating in the protests launched by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Dosanjh took to social media on Tuesday morning and shared a note requesting the authorities to listen to the students’ demands. He also acknowledged that he might be tagged as an ‘anti-national’ for supporting the students, and said that he faced a lot of backlash, as well as legal troubles, when he previously spoke in favour of farmers’ protest in 2020.

Diljit’s note, which was partially written in Punjabi, can be translated as, “What happened today was really sad… Students shouldn’t have been treated this way. I request the authorities to listen to the demands of the students. The voice of the masses is the voice of god.” He further wrote, “I have been tagged as an anti-nationalist on many occasions. Even now, I will be called an anti-nationalist. After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems which I can’t even discuss. Rest, god is watching everything. May god bless.”

In December 2020, Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border. Following this, the actor-singer recived a lot of backlash from those who did not support the protestors.

Diljit Dosanjh expresses solidarity with the students. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram) Diljit Dosanjh expresses solidarity with the students. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Vir Das, Huma Qureshi, Anurag Kashyap support students’ protest

Besides Diljjit Dosanjh, Vir Das also expressed his solidarity for the students via social media. “If you’re an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. Apna apna dekh lo, lekin mere liye pahunch jaana. Doesn’t work,” he wrote.

Anurag Kashyap questioned the actions of the police personnel present at the protests and wondered if they could raise their voice against the orders they were being handed down.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also expressed solidarity with the students by sharing a joint statement with wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh. “We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard, loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build.” Huma Qureshi also shared her support for the protesting students and wrote on social media, “Seeing peaceful protesters being met with such brute force and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with more patience, more listening, and more dialogue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi at CJP protest

Venran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were also present at the protests at Jantar Mantar and shared videos from the site. In a chat with India Today, Azmi insisted that students were demonstrating in a non-violent way but the authorities tried to blame them for initing lathicharge. “I was right there when the tear gassing happened and I was witness to the children being lathi-charged, and also girls… young girls being lathi-charged. They tried to put the blame on the students and said somebody threw a shoe and that’s how they started, but that’s not what I saw and that’s not what all the students kept saying. They were showing me their wounds and they were saying they wanted to do a completely non-violent protest, which is what was being told to them constantly from the podium,” she said.