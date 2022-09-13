Diljit Dosanjh says he is ‘sexy’ and he knows it, asks ‘who said anything about being horny?’ after being misquoted by publication

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who will soon be seen in the Netflix film Jogi, recently took to Twitter to correct a publication that misquoted him. On Sunday, Diljit shared a photo flaunting his biceps with the caption, “I’m sexy and I know it” but instead of saying ‘sexy’, a publication wrote that Diljit said ‘horny’. The Udta Punjab actor asked, “Gal Sexy di ho rehi c .. Horny kitho a gya.. 🤣 (We were talking about sexy, where did horny come from?)”

Diljit’s followers found this hilarious as they dropped various laughing emojis on the post. One of his followers wrote, “Brother, ignore it. People don’t have brains.” Another wrote, “Hahaa, anything can happen in this world.” “Horny comes free with sexy,” wrote another one of his followers.

Diljit was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, in which he co-starred with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. The actor has not appeared in any Hindi movies since 2020’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. His next, Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set amid the 1984 riots in Delhi. The actor had previously said that it is an important story to tell. “It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye. (Everyone should know about it.) That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed for it. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is the right chance for us to tell the story,’ he told Hindustan Times.

At Netflix’s 25th anniversary event, Ali Abbas Zafar said about Jogi, “It’s a film based in reality and on a real event. It was a very important subject and needed to be told in an authentic way so that it looks real. We were lucky that we found Diljit. It was important and it made the story more justifiable. We shot the film in the pandemic, during the first lockdown in Delhi and Punjab. We are quite happy with what we have created.”

Jogi releases on Netflix on September 16.