Diljit Dosanjh set to perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; gets police nod

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium received the go-ahead from the Delhi Police on Friday. The concert is scheduled for October 30, 2026.

The permission was granted after several rounds of meetings between the police and the organisers over security arrangements.

This comes a day after Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission for the concert, citing ‘security concerns’.

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On Thursday, a Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express that they had informed BookMyShow about a possible threat at the concert. They had also stated that the police force was stretched due to security deployments across the southern districts of Delhi due to the ongoing festive season.