Diljit Dosanjh set to perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; gets police nod

Diljit Dosanjh has been granted permission to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30 this year.  

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Diljit DosanjhSinger Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
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Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium received the go-ahead from the Delhi Police on Friday. The concert is scheduled for October 30, 2026.

The permission was granted after several rounds of meetings between the police and the organisers over security arrangements.

This comes a day after Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission for the concert, citing ‘security concerns’.

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On Thursday, a Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express that they had informed BookMyShow about a possible threat at the concert. They had also stated that the police force was stretched due to security deployments across the southern districts of Delhi due to the ongoing festive season.

ALSO READ | No Delhi show for Diljit Dosanjh? Cops deny permission for October 30 concert

Later in the day, Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a cryptic statement about the concert. He shared in the video, “Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That’s definite. It’s true and it’s also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future.”

The Delhi concert marks the first concert of Diljit’s ongoing Aura Tour in India. This will be followed by concerts in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh,

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Meanwhile, Mumbai police has launched an investigation after Diljit Dosanjh received a threat email on Friday. The singer is set to perform in Mumbai on November 27. The email mentioned a “suicide attack” at Diljit’s Mumbai concert. The concert is scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

In May, shots were fired outside the house of Diljit’s manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, in Karnal, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly taking responsibility for it on social media posts.

In June, a pro-Khalistani protester jumped on stage during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in San Francisco, California. Diljit did not pause the concert and his security team escorted him off the stage.

With inputs from Entertainment Desk

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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