Diljit Dosanjh scolds a Twitter user who accused him of lip-syncing at a concert: ‘Don’t disrespect musicians’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently performed at the Born To Shine World Tour in Jalandhar, Punjab. Here, the singer was seen singing Ikk Kudi, from Udta Punjab (2016), among other songs.

A fan took to Twitter to share a video from his performance and wrote, “@diljitdosanjh born to shine world tour 2022 jalandhar #diljitdosanjh.” Replying to the fan, Diljit wrote, “Me Likey Likey…” Reacting to Diljit’s tweet, a Twitter user named Abhishek Anand asked, “What’s the obsession with lip-syncing?”

Responding to this Twitter user’s lip-syncing accusation, Diljit has broken his silence and responded to this particular Twitter user and wrote, “Lip Syncing… WTH? 🤣 It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians.. Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an (This is called hardwork after the rehearsal). Proper.. 😎.”

Lip Syncing.. WTH ? 🤣 It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians.. Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper.. 😎 https://t.co/YfOyB5EGwF — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 30, 2022

Diljit’s fans were then quick to show support to their singing icon. A fan responded to Diljit’s tweet by writing, “Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate. @diljitdosanjh We are coming to see you in Oakland, CA in July!!” another fan wrote, “Most of the songs are sung in chorus by group and team. If you see mic away from main Artist and song still continuing means the team is singing there. It is live performance.” Yet another fan said a few words of appreciation and wrote, “It’s a big compliment for #DiljitDosanjh nd THE MUSICIANS u guys performed soo soo amazingly well lokan nu kg reha eh record hoya chl reha t Diljit bs lip syn kr rha 💪🏻❤🤩 It means MUSICIANS me bhot vdia perform kitaa.”

This is not the first time that Diljit has reacted to social media users trolling him, he always takes to trolls head on. On the work front Dilit featured in Honsla Rakh (2021) along with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, he is now awaiting the release of his next Punjabi romantic comedy film Jodi.