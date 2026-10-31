Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert: Singer says some ‘desperately tried to stop show’ as 70,000 fans show up

Diljit Dosanjh delivered a spectacular performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30, drawing nearly 70,000 fans — filling the stadium to its capacity. According to BookMyShow, the concert lasted nearly six hours, with entry permitted for audiences aged five and above. The Delhi show marked the beginning of Diljit’s AURA World Tour in India, following an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. The singer kicked off the tour with a performance packed with his biggest hits, electrifying bhangra, high-energy choreography and larger-than-life production designed for world-class stages. From multiple outfit changes and heartwarming fan interactions to elaborate stage equipment that saw Diljit singing while suspended in the air, the concert was a spectacle from start to finish. The singer also addressed the 70,000 crowd claiming that there were people who tried desperately to stop his show, but he is now in India and will perform his AURA tour. Here are some of the biggest highlights from the show, including his message to the Cockroach Janta Party.

Diljit Dosanjh’s setlist

According to ANI, Diljit was welcomed by a roaring stadium as he took the stage. Opening with “Morni”, the singer immediately set the energy soaring with a power-packed performance featuring some of his biggest hits and fan favourites, including “G.O.A.T.”, “Ikk Kudi”, “Lalkara”, “Ishq Di Baajiyaan”, “Naina, Kinni Kinni”, “Case”, “Panjtaara”, “Hass Hass” and “Water”, among others. He also crooned “Saanson Ki Mala”, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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Throughout the concert, Diljit shared heartwarming moments with his fans, inviting several audience members onto the stage and giving them an opportunity to dance and sing alongside him.

Diljit Dosanjh thanks Delhi Police

Following a threatening email warning of a suicide bombing, security at the concert was significantly strengthened. During his performance, Diljit took a moment to thank the Delhi Police, the CRPF and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for their efforts in ensuring the event was smoothly organised and well-managed.

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In a particularly touching moment, he invited a female police officer onto the stage and affectionately described her as a mother figure, saying her presence reminded him of his own mother who was concerned with his safety. “My mother called me this morning and asked me to take care. I was like, ‘Don’t worry.’ Looking at her, I felt like my mother was right here with me,” he said.

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Diljit Dosanjh responds to CJP criticism

During the concert, Diljit also addressed the controversy surrounding his June response to a question about the NEET paper leak protests, which had drawn criticism from Abhijit Dipke. Speaking to the crowd, he said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight.”

He continued, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it’s okay. But I love all of you.”

‘It was very important that we did Delhi show’

Following the concert, Diljit went live on Instagram and reflected on the significance of the Delhi show, claiming that many people had desperately wanted it to be cancelled.

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“I want to let you all know that Dosanjhwala has arrived in India. This was our first show, and there were many attempts to stop it. But I am here in India until December 20. We will perform all the remaining shows before leaving,” the singer said. While he didn’t elaborate who were the people against him and his show, the concert faced some roadblocks. The concert received police clearance last Friday amid reports that it may be cancelled due to security concerns. Dosanjh himself had addressed it on Instagram, reacting to all the naysayers claiming it will not happen.

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The singer will next perform in Indore on November 15, with ticket prices starting at Rs 3,500.