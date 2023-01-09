scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh says he would have done more films, performed at weddings if he wanted only money: ‘I rejected a big film yesterday’

Diljit Dosanjh is currently working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his upcoming feature film Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh says he is not tempted to chase money as his aim is to do only good work. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t live to chase money. The actor-singer, who has found success in Punjabi and Hindi film industry, says he seeks fame and good work, never the money that comes with it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Diljit said he doesn’t have a “safe career” and described himself doing a job without “pension”. Yet, Diljit said, he won’t limit himself to choices dictated by finance.

Also Read |Diljit Dosanjh says he can’t network in Bollywood, reveals he has seen actors video call producers from sets: ‘Hadd ho gayi’

“I live for pride. If I had cared about money, I would have done more films, more marriage shows, 4-5 Punjabi films every year. I never run after money. I always wanted to be famous ever since I was a kid. There is no limit to fame. I only want to do good work and enjoy my life. I am happy about whatever I am able to do and am grateful to God.'”

Citing an example of a recent offer he turned down, Diljit said he was offered a film with his “favorite” director’s production house but he politely refused as he didn’t see himself in it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

 

“Yesterday only I rejected a big film. I don’t do something just for the sake of money, something I don’t feel like doing. I only do if I like the subject. Yesterday, I heard a script from my favourite director’s production house but I said, ‘I don’t see myself in this.’

“I also do shows, create songs, release an album every year; it takes a lot of time. If I was only an actor, I would have done more films. If I was only a singer, I would have done many more songs. I am doing everything altogether but I don’t want to beat the tabla. I am doing everything at my own pace,” he added.

Diljit is currently working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his upcoming feature film Chamkila. The film is based on two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Advertisement

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Diljit had said that Imtiaz is very particular about him excelling as Chamkila on the silver screen and sends him an email every day describing minute details about his character. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:31 IST
Next Story

Apple to introduce its first VR headset along with refreshed Macs in 2023: Mark Gurman

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close