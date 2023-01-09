Diljit Dosanjh says he would have done more films, performed at weddings if he wanted only money: ‘I rejected a big film yesterday’

Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t live to chase money. The actor-singer, who has found success in Punjabi and Hindi film industry, says he seeks fame and good work, never the money that comes with it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Diljit said he doesn’t have a “safe career” and described himself doing a job without “pension”. Yet, Diljit said, he won’t limit himself to choices dictated by finance.

“I live for pride. If I had cared about money, I would have done more films, more marriage shows, 4-5 Punjabi films every year. I never run after money. I always wanted to be famous ever since I was a kid. There is no limit to fame. I only want to do good work and enjoy my life. I am happy about whatever I am able to do and am grateful to God.'”

Citing an example of a recent offer he turned down, Diljit said he was offered a film with his “favorite” director’s production house but he politely refused as he didn’t see himself in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“Yesterday only I rejected a big film. I don’t do something just for the sake of money, something I don’t feel like doing. I only do if I like the subject. Yesterday, I heard a script from my favourite director’s production house but I said, ‘I don’t see myself in this.’

“I also do shows, create songs, release an album every year; it takes a lot of time. If I was only an actor, I would have done more films. If I was only a singer, I would have done many more songs. I am doing everything altogether but I don’t want to beat the tabla. I am doing everything at my own pace,” he added.

Diljit is currently working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his upcoming feature film Chamkila. The film is based on two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Advertisement

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Diljit had said that Imtiaz is very particular about him excelling as Chamkila on the silver screen and sends him an email every day describing minute details about his character. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.