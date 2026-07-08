Amid Diljit’s Satluj row, Onir says Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan ‘won’t face any CBFC issues’

Onir has highlighted the partial treatment of Indian regulatory bodies like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) towards films with different politics. The filmmaker’s claim comes in reference to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry pulled down Honey Trehan’s period investigative thriller Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, from streaming platform ZEE5 two days after its premiere, citing the film’s lack of compliance with the CBFC.

Referring to the recently released teaser of Neeraj Yadav’s action thriller Chauhaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Onir wrote on X on Tuesday that the film is based on the controversial practice of stone pelting in Kashmir. “Of course this will not face any issues with the CBFC board, nor will it be denied release as a hurting an entire state’s sentiments, nor will it be pulled off any OTT. But a beautiful, important, film based on REAL FACTS told in a manner NOT TO INCITE HATE will suffer,” wrote the director.

Satluj, previously titled Punjab ’95, has been facing a censorship battle for the past three years. The CBFC demanded as many as 127 cuts to clear the film for a theatrical release, even asking the makers to change the title and erase all references to Punjab, since it might hurt the sentiments of the people from the state. However, the teaser of Chauhaan, seemingly against the stone pelting incidents in Kashmir, was recently released on YouTube and social media.

Onir is best known for directing films like I Am. Onir is best known for directing films like I Am.

Onir on CBFC’s stance on stone pelting

Onir drew a parallel between the teaser of Chauhaan and his own recent experience of dealing with the CBFC. “Recently I was told by the CBFC review committee, ‘You can’t show stone throwing in Kashmir,” when what was in my film is not any organised stone throwing, more an act of sudden impulse. Next, I see is the trailer of a film where the premise is the same,” wrote Onir on X.

While it’s too early to predict whether the CBFC would clear Chauhaan without any significant cuts, teasers of various films have been pulled down in the recent past because they allegedly defamed a community. Remember Ghooskhor Pandit? Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming Netflix India crime thriller, starring Manoj Bajpayee, was pulled down days after its release, following opposition from the Brahmin community. Not only the Kashmiri community, but also the Rajput group Kshatriya Prashad which has disassociated its community from involvement in stone pelting acts.

Onir rallies in support of Satluj

Onir has been quite vocal about Satluj being pulled down from ZEE5 last week. “Infuriating and very, very sad,” he wrote while sharing the streamer’s statement that the film is no longer available in India. Sharing a news report claiming that Satluj was removed from streaming because it “could be misused by anti-India forces,” Onir posted, “OR maybe it encourages peopel to ask for accountability. There will always be people who misuse good stuff, that does not mean u BAN the good stuff. Those who would misuse will find other reasons.”

He also called out the Indian film industry for not unanimously objecting to what happened to Satluj. “And once again, the industry at large is SILENT about what should alarm us all and it affects us all. How can we surrender our right to tell stories… especially such powerful sensitive stories,” he wrote, adding, “This democracy will die unless we all speak up against the ban on the film.”

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“Waiting for the announcement for the new film: “THE PUNJAB STORY” – the Real story!!!! STOP SELECTIVE BANNING OF FILMS,” Onir shared earlier this week. “Shame that the citizens in India are denied the right to watch this important film. Apparently, it can be misused by antinational forces outside the country. They are anyway happily watching the film. The problem is that the film awakens in you the right to ask for accountability,” wrote Onir, pointing out that the film is still available for viewing internationally on ZEE5.

Honey Trehan on Satluj

Earlier this year, on Screen Spotlight, Satluj director Honey Trehan argued that the Indian film industry has been polarized by politics now. “I was told the Punjab law and order situation can get affected, but I fail to understand then how can very sensitive films like The Kashmir Files (2022), The Kerala Story (2023), Emergency (2025), The Bengal Files (2025), and The Sabarmati Report (2024) get not only released, but also get tax-free and a standing ovation in the Parliament,” he asked.

Also Read — Satluj: A cop blew the whistle on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s torture, death; he was then killed

“Law and order in those respective states is intact. Only the Punjab law and order would disrupt the unity of the nation? Perhaps if I had a Muslim as a villain or if I showed Muslims in negative light, then I would’ve also gotten standing ovation in the Parliament,” he added. Satluj features Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who was abducted and murdered for exposing the extrajudicial deaths and cremations of over 2500 people in Punjab, with the involvement of the state police.