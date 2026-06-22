Diljit Dosanjh refuses to pause concert as pro-Khalistani protester rushes onto stage. Watch

After Khalistani flags were waved at his show in Canada last month, Diljit Dosanjh’s latest concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, was also disrupted by a pro-Khalistani protester. During the event, a person suddenly jumped on the stage while waving a Khalistan flag. The concert was organised in the city as a part of his Aura World Tour. The actor-singer is being targeted by the activists for appearing as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The video from the concert has gone viral on social media. It shows Diljit dancing on the stage as a protester holding the Khalistan flag started dancing near him. The singer moved away from him as the security team held the man and threw him out. However, the singer didn’t pause the concert. Several other videos on the internet also showed local police officers arresting the person.

American police arrests a kh^stani goon who jumped on stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco show last night! pic.twitter.com/D5h4AUawrf — Vishal Deep Singh (@VishalDeep5151) June 21, 2026

When Diljit Dosanjh confronted protesters

Last month, when Diljit was performing in Calgary, Canada, as a part of his ongoing Aura tour, he spotted a group of people in the crowd raising pro-Khalistani slogans. The actor-singer paused the concert mid-way and addressed the protesters. Then, he asked them to leave the venue. Diljit also recalled how the pro-Khalistani protesters created a mess at his previous concerts as well, including the ones in Australia last year.

“My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab,” he said, as the audience cheered for him. “We often say national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel (Sony Entertainment Television for KBC) for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there. I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed,” Diljit added.

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He said, “I even went on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it. If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television, then keep waving how many flags you want to.”

After protesters allegedly causes chaos at his concert in Canada, Diljit took to his Instagram Stories and spoke about the incident. “Standing outside and protesting – anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated,” he wrote in Punjabi.

Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance on KBC 17

In October 2025, Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the episode, he touched the veteran actor’s feet, as Bachchan called him ‘Punjab Da Puttar’ (Son of Punjab), for his efforts towards relief during Punjab floods. The actor-singer also performed on his popular song ‘Main Hoon Punjab’ from his 2024 film Chamkila.

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However, after the episode aired, Diljit started receiving threats from The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, associated with pro-Khalistan elements. For the unknown, Amitabh was accused of fueling violence against the Sikh community during the 1984 Sikh Genocide. He had actually appeared on the show to ask for donations for rescue and relief after the horrifying Punjab floods.

The Khalistani activists had issues with Diljit touching the feet of Bachchan and treating him with love and respect, given the actor’s controversial past linked to Punjab. Bachchan had earlier denied any association, certain groups still continue to make tall claims. “Wild, irresponsible and most unfounded allegations, by certain sections of the Sikh community, about my involvement in the inciting of violence against them during the most unfortunate Sikh riots of 1984, soon after the death of Shrimati Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister of India, has caused me acute agony,” he had said.