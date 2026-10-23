‘Get your facts straight’: Diljit Dosanjh reacts after Delhi Police clearance for JLN Stadium concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after the Delhi Police granted permission for his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital on October 30. During an Instagram Live session, the singer confirmed that the concert would go ahead and took a swipe at those who had circulated reports about the event without verifying facts.

In the video, Diljit said, “You’ve made your reels, you’ve posted your tweets, and you’ve had your newsroom debates, haven’t you? Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th.”

He added, “At least find out the news first. Get your facts straight before making a fool of yourselves. It’s better to find out what actually happened first. You’ve been holding debate after debate and posting tweets without knowing the facts. Anyway, enough of that. See you in Delhi on the 30th. I’m coming!”