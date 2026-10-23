‘Get your facts straight’: Diljit Dosanjh reacts after Delhi Police clearance for JLN Stadium concert

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Singer Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after the Delhi Police granted permission for his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital on October 30. During an Instagram Live session, the singer confirmed that the concert would go ahead and took a swipe at those who had circulated reports about the event without verifying facts.
In the video, Diljit said, “You’ve made your reels, you’ve posted your tweets, and you’ve had your newsroom debates, haven’t you? Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th.”
He added, “At least find out the news first. Get your facts straight before making a fool of yourselves. It’s better to find out what actually happened first. You’ve been holding debate after debate and posting tweets without knowing the facts. Anyway, enough of that. See you in Delhi on the 30th. I’m coming!”
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Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received clearance from the Delhi Police on Friday following discussions between the force and organisers on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.
The nod came a day after permission for the concert was denied over security concerns.
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Officials who attended the meetings said the organisers had initially proposed deploying around 400 private security personnel. The Delhi Police, officials said, stressed that 1,500 to 2,000 would be required to assist with crowd management, regulate queues, guide concert-goers to designated entry gates, man help kiosks, and facilitate pedestrian movement in and around the venue. This, they said, will ease the burden on the police and prevent last-minute congestion.
A police officer said permission had been denied earlier because the arrangements proposed by the organisers did not meet the force’s requirements. The ongoing festive season was also a concern, with markets across the city already witnessing heavy footfall, placing additional demands on police deployment.
Officials said the police had also requested the organisers to consider changing the concert date but this was not possible because of Dosanjh’s prior commitments.
Crowd control
Police have asked the organisers to book adjoining parking spaces to accommodate visitors arriving in private vehicles.
Dedicated stretches for pedestrian movement and help kiosks at important points have been recommended to ensure concert-goers can locate their designated gates and avoid confusion, particularly during peak entry and exit periods.
Police are also planning to designate an area extending 500-700 metres around the venue as a pedestrian-only and no-car zone. Only vehicles belonging to the artiste and others authorised in connection with the event would be permitted in this restricted area, officials said.
Officials said JLN Stadium has a capacity of around 55,000, but officials are preparing for a large turnout, with support staff and event personnel adding to the number of people at the venue. Police have emphasised the need for adequate personnel at entry and exit points and along approach routes to ensure that the crowd can be managed without bottlenecks.
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Security measures
Sources said the organisers are also considering increasing the length of the performance ramp to allow Diljit Dosanjh to move further into the audience area and interact with concertgoers during the performance. The proposal is being discussed with the police, and final arrangements will be made only after taking into account security requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals.
Officials said potential security risks linked to threats reportedly issued by pro-Khalistani groups were being factored into the arrangements, with police taking measures to ensure the safety of the singer, the audience and others associated with the event.
(With inputs from Sakshi Chand)