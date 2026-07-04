Diljit Dosanjh on Punjab 95’s title change to Satluj: ‘Absolutely no cuts in the film’

After nearly three years of delays and a prolonged standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), director Honey Trehan’s much-awaited film Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, has finally reached audiences. Released on Zee5 on Friday under the new title Satluj, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, among others. Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film had remained in limbo after the CBFC allegedly sought 127 cuts, as previously reported by SCREEN.

However, the film has now been released in its original form, without any edits, according to Diljit. During an Instagram Live session with Trehan celebrating the release, the actor clarified that while the makers could not retain the title Punjab 95, the film itself remains untouched. “Our film has finally been released on Zee5. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the original title Punjab 95 for certain reasons, so it is now called Satluj. But there are absolutely no cuts in the film. The version I watched in theatres two years ago is exactly the same one I watched at home last week. If even a single cut had been made, I would not have promoted the film,” Diljit said.

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Trehan echoed the same sentiment, revealing that Khalra’s wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had also confirmed that the released version was unchanged. “Paramjit aunty also shared a post about the film and said this is the very same version she had watched earlier. Only the title has changed,” he said. The director further claimed that every scene and dialogue he had opposed removing during the certification process remains intact. “Everything I objected to, every word I refused to cut or mute, is still there in the film. So there is no question of any cuts.”

Diljit admitted that the film’s release still feels surreal after years of uncertainty. “I still can’t believe our film has finally been released. Even this morning, I was asking Honey if it would really come out today. We’ve waited for this moment for so long that even the audience may find it hard to believe.” Thanking the actor for standing by the project throughout its difficult journey, Trehan said, “Paaji, this wouldn’t have been possible without your support. It may have taken a long time, but the wait has finally been worth it.”

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Anurag Kashyap praises Satluj

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also praised the film on Instagram, urging audiences to watch it. Sharing the trailer of Satluj, he wrote, “Punjab 95 is one of the strongest and best films I have seen in recent times. It’s finally out, uncut, on Zee5. The name has changed to Satluj, but the film remains the same. Make it a priority to watch it today.”

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Why was Punjab 95 not getting released?

The film’s prolonged delay began after it was submitted to the CBFC in 2022. Over the next two years, the board repeatedly sought changes before granting certification. In September 2023, the film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but the screening was withdrawn after Indian authorities objected to its inclusion.

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Speaking exclusively to SCREEN in 2025, Trehan revealed that the certification process became an endless cycle of revisions. After reluctantly agreeing to an initial set of 21 cuts, the makers submitted a revised print, only to receive fresh demands with every subsequent submission. According to the director, the CBFC also wanted the film’s original title, Ghalughara, changed, objected to the line “inspired by true events”, and continued seeking additional edits throughout 2024. Plans to release the film overseas in early 2025 also failed to materialise.

Trehan had further alleged that the board wanted Jaswant Singh Khalra’s name changed, references to the Punjab Police removed, visuals of the Indian flag and gurbani deleted, and the names of locations where bodies were allegedly discovered omitted, besides insisting on changing the film’s title. Questioning the extent of the proposed changes, he had asked, “What is left then?” The dispute also reached the Bombay High Court in 2023, although the producers later withdrew the petition following legal advice.

About Satluj

The film revisits one of Punjab’s darkest chapters, examining the disappearances, alleged extra-judicial killings and illegal detentions linked to the state’s counter-insurgency operations against Khalistani militancy during the 1980s and 1990s.