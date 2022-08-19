scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh’s next Jogi set amid 1984 riots: ‘Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye’

Diljit Dosanjh shared that his next film Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set amid the 1984 riots. The film will release on Netflix.

diljit dosanjhDiljit Dosanjh's next Hindi film is titled Jogi. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is geared up for his next Hindi film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai fame, the film is titled Jogi and is set amid the 1984 riots. While Diljit is known globally for his music, the actor has been very choosy in selecting Hindi film projects. Talking about Jogi, Diljit shared that the subject is very close to his heart.

“The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real-life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story,” he told Hindustan Times.

The film is heading straight for Netflix and is scheduled to release on September 16. Diljit feels it is the right path for the release as it will reach a wider audience. “It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye. (Everyone should know about it.) That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed for it. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is the right chance for us to tell the story,” he said. The 2021 Disney+ Hotstar series Grahan was set amid the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro.

Diljit recalled that while they were shooting in the village for Punjab 1984, the residents would often say that this is not a film, this was their life. “That sense of reality stayed with us this time as well. There was a day when Ali sir also got emotional during a scene. That is the sort of feeling and atmosphere on the set,” said the Loevr singer.

Diljit has not appeared in a Hindi movie since 2020’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The last Punjabi film he was seen in was 2021’s Honsla Rakh, which also starred Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 10:37:53 am
