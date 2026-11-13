Diljit Dosanjh melts hearts by touching Daddy Yankee’s mother’s feet at Latin Grammys. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards. The Punjabi singer-actor took the stage with Gasoline and Despacito singer Daddy Yankee at the 27th edition of the ceremony in Las Vegas. One of the main highlights of the event was Diljit’s gesture of respect towards Yankee’s mother by touching her feet. Pictures and videos of the heartwarming moment have gone viral on social media.

The Latin Grammy awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, where the two singers performed their recent collaboration ‘Pokito’, which brought Punjabi and Latin music together. A video from the backstage showed Diljit Dosanjh being introduced to the Puerto Rican singer’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez. While meeting her, the Punjabi singer bent down to touch her feet and seek blessings. His action appeared to leave Rosa touched, while Yankee was seen smiling during their interaction. The heartfelt gesture, deeply rooted in Indian culture, has won hearts on the internet.