Diljit Dosanjh melts hearts by touching Daddy Yankee’s mother’s feet at Latin Grammys. Watch

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Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards. The Punjabi singer-actor took the stage with Gasoline and Despacito singer Daddy Yankee at the 27th edition of the ceremony in Las Vegas. One of the main highlights of the event was Diljit’s gesture of respect towards Yankee’s mother by touching her feet. Pictures and videos of the heartwarming moment have gone viral on social media.
The Latin Grammy awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, where the two singers performed their recent collaboration ‘Pokito’, which brought Punjabi and Latin music together. A video from the backstage showed Diljit Dosanjh being introduced to the Puerto Rican singer’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez. While meeting her, the Punjabi singer bent down to touch her feet and seek blessings. His action appeared to leave Rosa touched, while Yankee was seen smiling during their interaction. The heartfelt gesture, deeply rooted in Indian culture, has won hearts on the internet.
“Great following Punjabi traditions proudly,” a fan commented under the YouTube video. “This video literally made me cry. He is so respectful,” another user wrote. “I like the fact that he actually touched her feet and not pretend to touch,” a third comment read. “Thats our culture. God bless you Diljit paaji,” a person commented.
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Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh also shared a video of his performance at Grammys with Yankee. “Panjabi aa gaye @latingrammys OYE. Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage. Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us,” he wrote.
The awards event also featured performances by several other international artistes, including Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Angel ‘Cucco’ Pena, among others.
Diljit and Yankee’s song three-minute-57-second-long song Pokito was dropped in October. It features a mix of Punjabi lyrics with Spanish verses. Featuring the singer duo, its music video has been directed by Stillz.
Diljit Dosanjh is also set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027, marking his second appearance at the event. The singer is currently busy with the India leg of his Aura Tour 2026, which started with Delhi on October 30. He is next scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15.