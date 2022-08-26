scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh lends support to Sidhu Moosewala’s family, demands justice for the singer

Diljit Dosanjh had earlier dedicated his Vancouver concert to Sidhu Moosewala.

Diljit Dosanjh- Sidhu Moose WalaDiljit Dosanjh raises awareness about candle march organised by Sidhu Moose Wala's family. (Photos: Diljit Dosanjh/ Twitter)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, late on Thursday night, took to Twitter to lend support to show support to late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala‘s fans and family members.

Dosanjh shared a poster of Moosewala, which features the late rapper with joined hands and it reads “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala”. The poster has been circulating on the internet to raise awareness about the candle march organised by Moosewala’s family in Mansa, Punjab.

Responding to Diljit’s tweet, his fans have showered love and appreciation. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m glad someone from music industry finally broke the silence and spoke for the justice for our legend #SidhuMooseWala ⛳ Thank you Diljit. You have my respect from now onwards 👏🏻❤ #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.”

 

This is not the first time Diljit has shown support for Sidhu. He recently dedicated his Vancouver concert to the late singer, remembering Moosewala. Diljit, in his performance, had said, “Moosewala’s name is written on hearts, it will take a lot to wipe it off.” His tribute received a lot of fan love on social media.

 

Moosewala’s family, on Thursday, organised a candle march in Mansa, the late rapper’s hometown. They shared details about the march on his Instagram with the same poster that has been shared by Diljit. The family also wrote, “We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the Candle March, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms.”

The family also requested his fans to share the post on their social media platforms, in case they can’t turn up for the march. The wrote, “If you are unable to be a part of the March, kindly upload the above post on your social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a caption that includes #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near his village Mansa, Punjab, on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was brought down by the government. The incident has left his fans and fellow celebrities from the showbiz world shocked, with many voicing their angst and demanding justice for singer.

 

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:44:04 pm
