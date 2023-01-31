Diljit Dosanjh joins Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has come on board for producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s recently announced film The Crew. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are already been on board, the Punjabi artist is the latest to join the film.

Although details of Diljit’s role are still under wraps, The Crew is said to be based in the aviation industry and the story revolves around comedy of errors. The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Talking about having the actor on board, Rhea said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

While the actor will be sharing screen for the first time with Tabu, this is Diljit’s third project with Kareena after Udta Punjab and Good Newwz, and second one with Kriti after their 2019 film Arjun Patiala.

The film, which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is set to go on floors at the end of March this year. Upon the film’s announcement in November 2022 Rhea had promised an out and out entertainer.

She had said, “Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can’t wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.”