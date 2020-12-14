scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Diljit Dosanjh has the best response to those who ridiculed ‘pizza langar’ at farmers’ protest

Pictures from the so-called 'pizza langar' went viral a few days ago and while sharing them, many wondered how poor farmers could afford pizzas.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 4:20:08 pm
Diljit DosanjhDiljit Dosanjh has shown solidarity with the protesting farmers on social media. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to those who ridiculed the ongoing farmers’ protests by saying that the farmers are being fed pizzas.

Diljit shared a photo bearing the text, “Farmers consuming poison was never a concern, but farmers eating pizza is news.”

Pictures from the so-called ‘pizza langar’ went viral a few days ago and while sharing them, many wondered how poor farmers could afford pizzas.

The pizza langar has evoked mixed reactions, with some complimenting the organisers, and others questioning whether the farmers are protesting or ‘picnicking’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

According to PTI, around 400 pizzas were distributed within minutes as farmers and even nearby residents lined up.

Diljit Dosanjh has shown solidarity with the protesting farmers on social media. He also went to the Delhi border to lend his support to the farmers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, hina khan, sunny leone, varun dhawan photos
18 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement