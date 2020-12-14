Diljit Dosanjh has the best response to those who ridiculed ‘pizza langar’ at farmers’ protest

Diljit Dosanjh has shown solidarity with the protesting farmers on social media. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to those who ridiculed the ongoing farmers’ protests by saying that the farmers are being fed pizzas.

Diljit shared a photo bearing the text, “Farmers consuming poison was never a concern, but farmers eating pizza is news.”

Pictures from the so-called ‘pizza langar’ went viral a few days ago and while sharing them, many wondered how poor farmers could afford pizzas.

Shaa Baa Shey 👏🏼 Badaa Didh Dukheya Tuadha Hain ? pic.twitter.com/u16Ti96AlN — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 14, 2020

The pizza langar has evoked mixed reactions, with some complimenting the organisers, and others questioning whether the farmers are protesting or ‘picnicking’.

According to PTI, around 400 pizzas were distributed within minutes as farmers and even nearby residents lined up.

Diljit Dosanjh has shown solidarity with the protesting farmers on social media. He also went to the Delhi border to lend his support to the farmers.

