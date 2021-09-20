Diljit Dosanjh says he gives a ‘damn’ about getting work in Bollywood, hints at a bad experience: ‘Superstars honge ghar mei’

Diljit Dosanjh’s last Bollywood outing was Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which released in 2020. He recently shot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix film titled Detective Sherdil. The actor-singer, during a conversation with Film Companion, opened up on the film and revealed that he was on board even before reading the script.

“He (Ali) narrated the script to me. I asked him if it a nice film. I trusted his words,” Diljit said in Hindi as he explained that he could not read the script because it was in English. “Luckily, shoot bohot accha hua hai (Luckily, the shoot went well),” he added.

But when told that in Bollywood, no one usually signs a film or lands on the sets of a film without knowing about their part or reading the script, Diljit candidly said, “I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.”

Diljit said, “Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood me. Meri koi iccha bhi nahi hai Bollywood me bohot mahaan kalakaar banjaun. Main music ko pyaar karta hu aur bina kisi ke marzi ke music kar sakta hu. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Iska kaam chalega ya nahi chalega, ya isko gaana milega ya nahi milega ye sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti hai (I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I have no such desire that I should become a big Bollywood star. I love music and I can make it without anyone’s interference. No one can tell me this will work or that will work).”

He added, “Punjab me joh bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, music banega. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta (Every artist in Punjab makes his/her own music. We have that freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music till my last breath and till the time there is God’s will. I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood).”

When asked if he has had a bitter experience in the industry, Diljit replied, “Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal, it will go too far. Save yourself till the time you can).” He completed his comment by saying, “Superstar honge apne ghar pe,” but soon regretted his sentence and requested the interviewer to not probe further.

Diljit is currently enjoying the success of his latest album MoonChild Era. In fact, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the latest celebrities to express that they are grooving to tracks from Diljit Dosanjh’s album. On the work front, Diljit also has Honsla Rakh to his credit, which also stars Bigg Boss 14’s popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill.