Diljit Dosanjh’s first post from Florida concert amid US citizenship reveal: ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Diljit Dosanjh has shared his first post since reports about him being a US citizen surfaced online. The actor-singer recently shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle from his concert in Orlando, where fans from different age groups and nationalities could be seen singing and dancing along to “Kya Kamaal Hai” — a track from his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The clip captures the electrifying atmosphere of the concert as Diljit soulfully performs the track live, interacts with fans, poses with his stage performers, and completely owns the vibe of the evening.

Sharing the memorable moments from the concert, Diljit wrote, “ORLANDO, FLORIDA 🇺🇸 WE DID IT 🤘🏽 LOVE YOU ALL 🤗😇 NEXT DALLAS, Texas.” Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “It’s not just a concert, Diljit Dosanjh — it’s a global celebration of our identity. Keep making history.” Another fan wrote, “In a world full of chaos, Diljit Dosanjh is the happiness we choose.”