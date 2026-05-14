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Diljit Dosanjh’s first post from Florida concert amid US citizenship reveal: ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’
Diljit Dosanjh has once again managed to create magic with "Kya Kamaal Hai", a track from his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Diljit Dosanjh has shared his first post since reports about him being a US citizen surfaced online. The actor-singer recently shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle from his concert in Orlando, where fans from different age groups and nationalities could be seen singing and dancing along to “Kya Kamaal Hai” — a track from his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The clip captures the electrifying atmosphere of the concert as Diljit soulfully performs the track live, interacts with fans, poses with his stage performers, and completely owns the vibe of the evening.
Sharing the memorable moments from the concert, Diljit wrote, “ORLANDO, FLORIDA 🇺🇸 WE DID IT 🤘🏽 LOVE YOU ALL 🤗😇 NEXT DALLAS, Texas.” Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “It’s not just a concert, Diljit Dosanjh — it’s a global celebration of our identity. Keep making history.” Another fan wrote, “In a world full of chaos, Diljit Dosanjh is the happiness we choose.”
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Released nearly four weeks ago, the song has already crossed 16 million views and is now steadily turning into a global favourite. The song also marks the reunion of the celebrated Chamkila trio — Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, and AR Rahman — who have collaborated once again for Main Vaapas Aaunga after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. The song is penned by acclaimed lyricist Irshad Kamil.
Set in Imtiaz Ali’s signature world of love, heartbreak, and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment’s Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026, with music under Tips Music.
Diljit Dosanjh is now a US citizen
According to The Indian Express report, Diljit Dosanjh has been travelling on a US passport since September 1, 2022. His last Indian passport was reportedly issued in Mumbai in 2018, while an earlier one had been issued in Zambia.
The report further stated that Dosanjh’s wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US citizen. While acquiring American citizenship, Diljit had reportedly listed a five-bedroom bungalow spread across 3,107 square metres in an upscale locality in California as his residential address.
The singer-actor reportedly used his US passport to travel to India last month. Sources quoted by the publication claimed that he has been visiting India on an e-visa since September 2022, which also suggests that he does not hold an OCI card.
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