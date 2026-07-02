Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t access his bank accounts: ‘No idea how much money I have’

Just days after admitting that earning money had once become an “addiction,” Diljit Dosanjh has made another surprising revelation. The actor-singer recently claimed that he has no idea how much money he has in his bank accounts and doesn’t even have direct access to them. During a recent live session with fans, one follower asked Diljit about his bank balance. His response left many stunned.

“I know nothing about my bank balance. You might think I am lying, but I promise I know nothing about it. I do not have any access to my bank. Where the money comes from, where it goes, when it comes and when it goes—I don’t know any of that. For me, it’s more like, ‘I want to buy something. Do we have the money?’ They (his team) say, ‘Yes, we do,’ and I take it,” he said.

Explaining further, Diljit revealed that he leaves all financial matters to his team.

“When we put up big shows, we discuss whether we can afford them and make all the payments. They say yes, and we go ahead. That’s all I know. You might think I am lying, but I am holding water in my hand—I won’t lie about this. I don’t even know how much tax I pay or what payments I receive,” he added.

The singer went on to reflect on his relationship with wealth, saying that money ultimately has little value in the larger scheme of life.

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“Money will be left behind. None of us will take it with us. Now people will say it’s easy to say this when you have that kind of money. I do agree with you. But what is also true is that all the chaos and drama in the world is about money. Money brings power. Everything is about money,” he said.

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Diljit’s comments come just days after he spoke candidly about his difficult childhood and how growing up in poverty shaped his relentless drive to earn. Speaking on Q with Tom Power, the singer recalled how, after releasing his first album in 2002, he accepted every performance opportunity that came his way—whether it was a birthday party, a wedding or a small event.

“My album came in 2002 and four or five people came to my company and said they wanted to book me for a birthday party. I didn’t say no to anybody. If someone offered Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or Rs 15,000, I said yes. I went everywhere, day and night,” he shared.

Reflecting on his childhood, Diljit revealed that his family was so financially strained that even falling ill wasn’t an option.

“I came from a poor family. It was a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money,” he said.

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Those experiences, he admitted, eventually made earning money an addiction.

Today, however, Diljit is one of India’s biggest global music stars. His record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour reportedly generated a measurable economic impact of around Rs 943 crore, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in the country’s history, as per an EY report. Reports also suggest that the singer paid nearly Rs 114 crore in taxes from the tour’s earnings.