Diljit Dosanjh dismisses rumours of political future: ‘Never, my work is to entertain’

Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from taking a stance for Punjab and voicing concerns that affect his homeland. Be it during the widely covered farmers’ crisis during the pandemic or last year’s devastating floods, the singer-actor has consistently used his public appearances to highlight issues that demand attention and care.

Most recently, when Punjabi Tribune published an article questioning whether Diljit “can be the new political face of Punjab,” the actor quickly responded on X, quoting the post and clarifying: “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna Am Very Happy in My Field Thank You So Much” (Never.. My work is to entertain. I am very happy in my field. Thank you so much).

Kadey v Nhi.. Mera Kam Entertainment Karna Am Very Happy in My Field Thank You So Much 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026

These comments came amid heightened media attention over the past week, following an incident at his Calgary, Canada concert. Diljit reportedly stopped the performance midway after noticing a group of protesters allegedly waving Khalistan flags. Addressing the crowd, he said they could wave the flags as much as they wanted, but he would continue to make Punjab proud wherever he went.

‘I get abuses from both sides’

During the concert, he spoke candidly about the criticism he faces from both sides of the political spectrum, from India, as well as from separatist factions. “When I go to India, they say, ‘Khalistani aa gaya oye.’ When I come here, they say something else. I get abuse from both sides. I don’t know where I should go. There’s only one path I know I should follow (while signalling the middle),” he added.

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Diljit also addressed criticism over his appearance on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, explaining that simply sitting across someone on television does not make him an adversary of Punjab. He faced backlash from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Khalistani group for touching Bachchan’s feet, an act seen by some separatists as controversial due to accusations against Bachchan related to the 1984 riots, following the assassination of his family friend and then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He said, “We often say national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel (Sony Entertainment Television for KBC) for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there. I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed.”

Ironically, Diljit’s position has placed him in the crosshairs of multiple groups. While Khalistani organisations have criticised him, India’s right-wing groups have accused him of supporting Khalistan. He supported the 2020-2021 farmers’ protests in India, which led to claims of Khalistani sympathies. He also faced scrutiny last year for starring alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the Punjabi comedy Sardaar Ji, released three months after the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

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On the work front, Diljit will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, slated to release on June 12.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes and explores celebrity responses to public discourse and political speculation. The content includes references to sensitive social and political issues as well as unverified claims from social media and third-party reports; these have not been independently verified and should not be taken as professional political or legal commentary.