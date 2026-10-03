‘Diljit Dosanjh didn’t promote Border 2, only promoted film with Hania Aamir,’ claims Mika

Singer Mika Singh has spoken about his equation with Diljit Dosanjh, saying he is proud of the Punjabi singer but also questioning his approach to promoting his Bollywood projects. Mika said he did not understand why the singer-actor did not speak more about Border 2 while, according to him, giving greater visibility to Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

In a conversation with Times Now, Mika said he had no reason to be jealous of Diljit and was, in fact, proud of his achievements as a Punjabi singer.

“Why would I be jealous of Diljit? I am actually proud of him. After Daler paaji, if someone has come wearing a turban and made it as a singer, it is Diljit. And he is doing very good work,” Mika said.

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Mika then spoke about Border 2, in which Diljit starred alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh-directed film, a sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, released in January 2026.

“I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn’t even thank Sunny paaji one per cent,” Mika said.

Mika said he had never seen Diljit publicly talk about the significance of working with Sunny Deol.

“I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.’ He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn’t see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn’t put up any post. He made only one post about his film in which there was a Pakistani artist,” Mika said.

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The singer then questioned why Diljit did not promote his Bollywood work more actively.

“I don’t understand this. Why don’t you promote Bollywood when you work in Bollywood? Then you say, ‘I don’t need Bollywood,’ but you work in Bollywood. I am saying these things to him as a brother. Border 2 is one of the biggest films for our country. It is a film about Hindustan. Why don’t you post about it? You can check his Instagram and see if there is even one video where he has promoted Border 2,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Border 2. Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Border 2.

Diljit did, however, share promotional material for Border 2. He unveiled his first look from the film in December 2025 and appeared in the film’s promotional campaign, including its trailer and other material. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes videos from the film as well.

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Mika on Diljit’s Sardaar Ji 3

Mika then spoke about Diljit’s film Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.

“The only one he posted was about his film with the Pakistani heroine. Neeru Bajwa is also in that film, but there was no mention of Neeru Bajwa. I feel you should promote everything,” he said.

Sardaar Ji 3 became controversial in 2025 after Hania’s involvement in the film came under scrutiny amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The film eventually skipped an Indian theatrical release and was released overseas on June 27, 2025. The film was backed by Indian producers, and was made before relations between India and Pakistan worsened in 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3. Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3.

Mika says he stood by Diljit

Despite questioning Diljit’s approach to his Bollywood projects, Mika said he had supported him when he faced criticism from Khalistani groups.

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“When the Khalistanis were after him, I was still with him. I said, ‘No, he is our Sardar boy.’ I don’t think Khalistanis should trouble him. He is making our country’s name proud and taking Punjabi music to the next level, so that shouldn’t happen,” Mika said.

Mika also recalled his personal association with Diljit, saying the singer had visited him in his early days.

“In the beginning, he came and ate butter chicken with me. I think he is vegetarian now,” Mika said.

He also recalled helping Diljit’s team with recording facilities.

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“Many times, when his manager Sonali would call and say that they needed to record urgently, my studio in Lokhandwala was always used,” he said.

Mika recalls his own Pakistan controversy

Mika performed at a private wedding in Karachi in 2019. His visit drew criticism in India and resulted in the Federation of Western India Cine Employees imposing a ban on him, which was subsequently lifted.

Speaking about the episode, Mika said he had not travelled to Pakistan secretly.

“When I went to Pakistan, India-Pakistan relations were good. The Uri attack happened later, after I had already reached Pakistan,” he said.

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“I didn’t secretly go to Pakistan. I went with a visa, and nobody was saying that I shouldn’t perform there. If you are performing at a private function there, earning some money and bringing it back to India, that money is being taxed in India,” he added.

Mika then questioned the criticism of Indian artistes performing in Pakistan when Pakistani singers have been welcomed for performances in India.

“When they come here and perform, you don’t have a problem. I have no problem with Pakistani singers, but when they come here, look at IIFA, everyone will raise their hands. So if people in Pakistan are giving me respect, we should be happy about it,” Mika said.

‘My attachment to Pakistan is emotional’

Mika also explained why he has a personal connection with Pakistan, pointing to the Sikh religious sites located there.

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“And why do I have an attachment to Pakistan? There is a very emotional story behind it. Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s gurdwara is there, Nankana Sahib. There are three major gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he said.

“When I used to receive invitations from Pakistan earlier, I felt that I was being invited by the gurdwara,” Mika added.