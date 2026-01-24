Diljit Dosanjh says he didn’t have money to watch original Border in theatres, didn’t expect to star in the sequel 19 years later. Watch

Border 2 finally hit theatres this Friday, and as expected, the film has set the box office on fire on its opening day. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, raked in an impressive Rs 32 crore on day one, surpassing the opening day numbers of recent blockbuster actioners like Dhurandhar. This marks a strong start not only for the film, but also for Hindi cinema in 2026. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty star in the film.

In fact, in a recent interaction with his fans on social media, Diljit shared a memory about the original film. He made a video explaining how he had wanted to watch the original Border in theatres back in 1997 but couldn’t afford it at the time. The clip, shared on X, features Diljit saying: “I remember when the first Border came, so many people around me went to watch it but I couldn’t because I didn’t have the money for it. My family also didn’t give me any money for it but even they didn’t have much so how could they spare it. I really wanted to watch the film then. Little did I know that I would get the chance to be in the film one day.”