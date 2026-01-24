Diljit Dosanjh says he didn’t have money to watch original Border in theatres, didn’t expect to star in the sequel 19 years later. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh recounted how he couldn't watch the original Border in 1997, as he didn’t have the money, and never imagined that one day he would be part of the film’s legacy.

google-preferred-btn
Diljit DosanjhBorder 2 is in cinemas now.

Border 2 finally hit theatres this Friday, and as expected, the film has set the box office on fire on its opening day. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, raked in an impressive Rs 32 crore on day one, surpassing the opening day numbers of recent blockbuster actioners like Dhurandhar. This marks a strong start not only for the film, but also for Hindi cinema in 2026. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty star in the film.

In fact, in a recent interaction with his fans on social media, Diljit shared a memory about the original film. He made a video explaining how he had wanted to watch the original Border in theatres back in 1997 but couldn’t afford it at the time. The clip, shared on X, features Diljit saying: “I remember when the first Border came, so many people around me went to watch it but I couldn’t because I didn’t have the money for it. My family also didn’t give me any money for it but even they didn’t have much so how could they spare it. I really wanted to watch the film then. Little did I know that I would get the chance to be in the film one day.”

In the same video, he also spoke about the character he is portraying, based on the life of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. He said: “Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon ji’s character, what a wonderful character! If you have never read about him, some people know about it, but you should definitely read and understand his life.”

Also Read | Irrfan Khan recommended Akshay Kumar for Airlift, told director ‘you won’t get the money with me’, he recalls

Last year, Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar, was at the center of controversy. The issue arose after Diljit’s Sardaar Ji 3, which also starred Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, released outside India, despite Indian film bodies issuing a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes working in Indian films following the Pahalgam terror attack. At the time, speculation arose that Diljit might be removed from Border 2. Addressing the matter, producer and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Diljit was very much part of the film but promised Indian cine bodies that he would not work with the singer-actor again after this project.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act
Kamaal R Khan
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer opens at Rs 30 crore, stays behind Gadar 2
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Amid Raja Saab debacle, MSVPG dir says 'pan-India stars should do smaller films'
Raja Saab-Mana Shankara
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
An illegal SIM-box setup operating from a rural Bihar house allegedly rerouted international calls for cyber fraud syndicates based in Southeast Asia.
From Cambodia’s cyber dens to village in Bihar’s Bhojpur: The 20,000 calls that told a story
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
African student life in india
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
food
Across the table: What love taught me about identity, adjustment, and the emotional side of eating together
Raghu Dharmaraju
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
Davos delegates stress AI’s employment upside as layoff fears linger
Delegates discussed how chatbots could lead consumers to psychosis and suicide, while labour union leaders questioned the cost of recent technology gains. (Image: Reuters)
Across the table: What love taught me about identity, adjustment, and the emotional side of eating together
food
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement