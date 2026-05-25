‘Diljit Dosanjh delivers a restrained performance’: Ekta Kapoor lauds Main Vaapas Aaunga

The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was released last week to a positive response. Adding to the buzz surrounding the romantic drama, producer Ekta Kapoor has now praised the film, which stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.

After watching the film, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a long note. She wrote, “So I still can’t get over the film I saw… It genuinely took me an entire day to even think of what to write because I didn’t want to get a single word wrong. A film that the world is going to witness in June… I got to experience it in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next! This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love! It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends.”

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah bring back Partition-era love story

She further wrote, “It creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia. It leaves everyone thinking about that one person they never got closure with… that one person they left with unfinished promises… that one person they know they’ll remember even on their last day. This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever. Imtiaz Ali is in TOP form! A R Rahman’s music is pure magic!”

Ekta went on to praise Dilijit Dosanjh and said, “What stays with you is Diljit Dosanjh’s restrained performance. He carries his emotions and his duality in his eyes, playing a young man who doesn’t know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships. But the surprise package of the film is Vedang Raina. What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he’s truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film. Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she’s definitely someone we’ll look forward to seeing in many more films. Naseeruddin Shah is simply an icon. Any words used to describe how good he is would honestly feel inadequate, because nothing truly does justice to the kind of actor he is. Can’t stop thinking about this film.”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about the emotional and historical roots of Main Vaapas Aaunga. In an interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker said, “The prep had started a long time before I started making my visits to Punjab. I had heard many beautiful love stories and stories of remembrance and fondness that were bordering on partition. This was from the mouth of those people who have seen partition. And then I feel that, and I have this feeling, this growing feeling that perhaps the biggest incident in our subcontinent has not been represented in the best way possible. I realised that the youngest generation, which is otherwise very inquisitive, does not even know what has happened to their country in the recent past, and how influential that has been, and how much beauty has been ignored.”

“The other thing is that more and more, as I went into Punjabi, I realised that the generation that has seen partition with their own eyes is now dying out. They’re passing away. So I thought before all of them passed away, I should make a movie, which is their movie for them, which talks about the beauty of their hearts and the incidents of love and romance and beauty during partition,” Imtiaz added.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga releases in theaters on June 12, 2026. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment.