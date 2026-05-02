‘Last December, I was trying to leave this body’: Diljit Dosanjh’s concert confession leaves fans worried

A video from Diljit Dosanjh’s April 30 concert in Calgary has gone viral, leaving fans concerned after the singer paused mid-performance to share personal thoughts on life, death and detachment.

Performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of his Aura World Tour, Diljit addressed the crowd in Punjabi, speaking about a phase of emotional and spiritual intensity.

What Diljit Dosanjh said

He said in Punjabi, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”