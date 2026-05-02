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‘Last December, I was trying to leave this body’: Diljit Dosanjh’s concert confession leaves fans worried
Diljit Dosanjh’s viral Calgary concert clip, where he spoke about death, detachment and “leaving this world,” has left fans worried and sparked debate on mental health.
A video from Diljit Dosanjh’s April 30 concert in Calgary has gone viral, leaving fans concerned after the singer paused mid-performance to share personal thoughts on life, death and detachment.
Performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of his Aura World Tour, Diljit addressed the crowd in Punjabi, speaking about a phase of emotional and spiritual intensity.
What Diljit Dosanjh said
He said in Punjabi, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”
He went on to stress love, forgiveness and his connection to Punjab, “I have no fear of death, and I don’t have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?”
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Netizens react
The clip, first shared on Instagram and later circulating on Reddit, quickly drew strong reactions online. While some fans questioned whether he had been facing trolling or pressure, others pointed to the importance of taking mental health seriously.
Diljit says he tried to leave this world last December. Says he’s not afraid of death
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One user wrote, “I had nooo idea that he was getting hate nonstop? I thought he was super liked. Why?” Another commented, “Unfortunate how people troll this… I really hope Indians start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse.”
Another user wrote, “You never know what struggles someone is going through. Just because someone has money doesn’t mean their life is perfect. This guy has been getting hate nonstop for while now.”
‘No one truly values a living artist’
Last year in a Netflix interview, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about how artists are often underappreciated during their lifetime.
“Every artist has to face all kinds of difficulties in life. And until he dies, people never call him great. They never give him the love he deserves. He only receives that love after he leaves the world. Either he is killed, like Chamkila, or he dies a natural death. Only then do people praise his work. No one truly values a living artist.”
Diljit on The Tonight Show and his upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh recently returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he taught Jimmy Fallon a few Bhangra moves, bringing an authentic Punjabi vibe to the hit late-night show and delighting the audience.
View this post on Instagram
The singer-actor was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3 and Border 2, and will next appear in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali.
The following content reflects the artist’s personal emotional journey and spiritual reflections and is intended for informational purposes only. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or having thoughts of detachment that feel overwhelming, please remember that professional support and a listening ear are always available.
HELP IS A CALL AWAY MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS
AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: English, Hindi
Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24×7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu
Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English
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