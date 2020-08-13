Diljit Dosanjh ‘clashes’ with Alexa in this hilarious video

Diljit Dosanjh makes repeated attempts to make Alexa play his song "Clash" and fails. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

In a video uploaded by Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, he can be seen in a situation many of us have been at least once. He is seen verbally sparring with Amazon’s virtual voice assistant Alexa in the video.

Diljit captioned it, “CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA”. In the video, Diljit is making a smoothie and simultaneously makes repeated attempts to make Alexa play his song “Clash” (thus the caption). Alexa remains adamant, however, and is not able to comprehend the singer’s request.

As Alexa remains unwavering in misunderstanding Diljit Dosanjh, he grows increasingly frustrated and chides the voice assistant as though it were a real person.

Eventually, Alexa relents and understands what Diljit wishes her to play.

“Clash” is one of the songs from Diljit Dosanjh’s new album G.O.A.T., which released on July 30 this year.

