Diljit Dosanjh says he chose not to undergo surgery after finding stone in gall bladder

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, whose latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has been steadily carving out its own space at the box office and drawing audiences to theatres, recently opened up about a health issue he has been living with for over a decade. In an interview with Vogue, Diljit revealed that the doctors found a stone in his gall bladder in 2015, but he chose not to undergo any surgery.

Recalling the diagnosis, he said, “I have an 11 or 12 mm stone in my gall bladder. In 2015, I went to the doctor because my tummy was hurting a little bit. So he checked me, and then he called his students. There were four or five students there. And he said, ‘Look, students, he came for this (pointing towards his tummy). This is clear. But this… (his bladder)’ I said, ‘Doctor, what is…?'”

Diljit went on to share what the doctor advised him after discovering the stone. “Then he said to me, “You have a stone in your gall bladder.” I said, “Okay, then what should I do?” He said, “You have to operate.” Then one of my friends said, ‘If it’s not bothering you, why do you want to operate?’ From 2015 to 2026, I didn’t operate. And that thing is not bothering me. I believe that thing is gone. But for safety, I’m travelling with this (medication). I don’t use it. I didn’t tell my family, my friends. I didn’t tell anybody.”

Diljit Dosanjh jokes about aliens calling him on flip phone

During the same conversation, the actor also spoke about his flip phone in his trademark humorous style. He joked, “This is my technology, my very special phone. Whenever the Illuminati are calling me, or the aliens are calling me, they’re calling me on this phone. Some people say I’m Illuminati. So, can you believe that I’m Illuminati? Okay, I’m Illuminati! So they’re calling me on this phone. This is a very special phone. Even the aliens call. The design, I like it. I know you can’t use touchscreen on it, or use it for reels or anything, but I love this.”

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Earlier, Diljit had also reflected on growing up in poverty and how those experiences shaped his outlook on life. Speaking to Tom Power on Q, the actor said his family could not afford medical treatment, making illness a luxury they simply could not afford. He shared that those circumstances made him realise the importance of earning money from a young age.

During the conversation, he said, “Because I came from a poor family. It was like a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money.” He added that the experience taught him early in life that “money was important.”

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Disclaimer: This article contains personal anecdotes regarding internal medical conditions, specifically gallbladder stones, and an individual’s choice to bypass surgical intervention. These experiences are shared strictly for informational and entertainment purposes. Medical conditions like gallstones can vary significantly from person to person, and ignoring recommended medical advice or leaving symptomatic stones untreated can lead to severe health complications. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or gastroenterologist regarding any medical symptoms or treatment options.