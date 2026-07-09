Diljit Dosanjh dodges US citizenship query with Green Card joke: ‘I’m not saying anything’

Just a few months ago, The Indian Express reported that Diljit Dosanjh has been a US citizen since 2022. The actor-singer, however, has never publicly confirmed or denied the report. During a recent Instagram Live session on Monday where the singer raised concerns about his film Satluj being banned in India, a fan suggested that he should apply for a US Green Card. Rather than address the speculation surrounding his citizenship, Diljit chose to respond with humour.

“I’ll take a card and colour it green,” he joked. “I’m not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn’t work like that. The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn’t possible like that, is it?”