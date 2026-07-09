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Diljit Dosanjh dodges US citizenship query with Green Card joke: ‘I’m not saying anything’
In May, The Indian Express reported that Diljit acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on a US passport since September 1 that year. The actor has been championing his film Satluj as it was removed from OTT in India.
Just a few months ago, The Indian Express reported that Diljit Dosanjh has been a US citizen since 2022. The actor-singer, however, has never publicly confirmed or denied the report. During a recent Instagram Live session on Monday where the singer raised concerns about his film Satluj being banned in India, a fan suggested that he should apply for a US Green Card. Rather than address the speculation surrounding his citizenship, Diljit chose to respond with humour.
“I’ll take a card and colour it green,” he joked. “I’m not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn’t work like that. The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn’t possible like that, is it?”
In another live session, a fan urged Diljit to speak to US President Donald Trump and help everyone get American citizenship.
Laughing off the suggestion, Diljit replied, “What do you all think of me? I am just an artiste. How can I ask him to solve citizenship issues? His daughter follows me, but I have never spoken to her either. I never ask anyone for favours. If something is meant to happen, it happens. If it isn’t, then it isn’t.”
ALSO READ | In Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, the state writes the obituary but the river remembers the truth
In May, The Indian Express reported that Diljit acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on a US passport since September 1 that year. His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018. The report also stated that his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen. At the time of acquiring American citizenship, Diljit reportedly listed as his residence a five-bedroom bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood in California.
A US Green Card grants an individual Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status, allowing them to live, work and study anywhere in the United States indefinitely without relying on temporary visas or employer sponsorship. It also serves as a pathway to US citizenship after meeting eligibility requirements, including residency and physical presence criteria.
However, someone who is already a US citizen does not require a Green Card, making Diljit’s response all the more notable amid the ongoing speculation about his citizenship status. The actor-singer primarily hosted the live sessions to address the controversy surrounding his film Satluj, which was removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release. Before making its way to the streaming platform, the film had spent nearly three years battling certification issues with the censor board. Diljit encouraged people to watch the film that is based on an important part of Punjab and India’s history — extra-judicial killings in the state when militancy was at its peak. The film’s protagonist is Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, who documented the illegal cremation of thousands of bodies in and around Amritsar. Khalra was abducted and killed.
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