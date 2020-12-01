scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Top news

Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and others show solidarity with protesting farmers

Several Punjabi artistes have been regularly posting about the protests on social media, even requesting the government to listen to the farmers' concerns.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | December 1, 2020 2:37:04 pm
Diljit DosanjhDiljit Dosanjh lends support to farmers' protest. (Photos: Jasmine Dhaliwal and Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh among others have rallied behind farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the sixth straight day today at the Singhu and Tikri borders, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

Several Punjabi artistes have been regularly posting about the protests on social media, even requesting the government to listen to the farmers’ concerns.

“We are farmers, we are not terrorists (sic),” tweeted Diljit Dosanjh alongside a cartoon of protesting farmers holding placards featuring the same text. Diljit’s tweet came in the wake of allegations and insinuations made against the farmers by those opposing the protests.

Singer-actor Ammy Virk, in Punjabi, appealed to his fans to tweet and share the message of solidarity with the farmers, writing that every tweet and retweet counted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A similar appeal was made two days ago by musician Guru Randhawa through an Instagram post.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Live Updates

Rapper Honey Singh has been posting pictures of farmers. The caption of one of the photos read, “My prayers with farmers Waheguru Meher karan!!”

Musician-actor Gippy Grewal posted a video of his colleague Gurpreet Ghuggi requesting the protesting farmers to not get provoked and peacefully continue protesting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

chiranjeevi, vijay deverakonda GHMC Elections 2020
GHMC Elections 2020: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and others cast their votes

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement