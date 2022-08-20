Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh refuses to abandon family in this film set amid 1984 riots, watch

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie Jogi’s teaser was unveiled on Saturday by Netflix. The 40-second teaser promises an emotional rollercoaster for the audiences. Set in 1984, the story revolves around friendship, courage and brotherhood amid the times of widespread communal tension in the country.
The opening scene shows Jogi (Diljit) enjoying a meal with his family and in the very next second there is shooting, screaming and bloodbath everywhere. At the end of the teaser one gets to witness Jogi’s love for his family and also his duty towards his motherland. In the midst of the explosion and firing, Diljit says without even blinking an eye, “They are all my family. I will not abandon them.”
Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix.”
Talking about the film, the actor had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real-life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story.”
He further added, “It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye. (Everyone should know about it.) That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is the right chance for us to tell the story.”
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani. The film is all set to release on September 16 on Netflix.
