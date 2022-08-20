scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh refuses to abandon family in this film set amid 1984 riots, watch

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Jogi is all set to release on September 16 on Netflix. Watch its first teaser here.

Diljit Dosanjh jogiDiljit Dosanjh in the film Jogi. (Photo: Netlix/Youtube)

Actor-singer  Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie Jogi’s teaser was unveiled on Saturday by Netflix. The 40-second teaser promises an emotional rollercoaster for the audiences. Set in 1984, the story revolves around friendship, courage and brotherhood amid the times of widespread communal tension in the country. 

The opening scene shows Jogi (Diljit) enjoying a meal with his family and in the very next second there is shooting, screaming and bloodbath everywhere. At the end of the teaser one gets to witness Jogi’s love for his family and also his duty towards his motherland. In the midst of the explosion and firing, Diljit says without even blinking an eye, “They are all my family. I will not abandon them.”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix.”  

Talking about the film, the actor had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real-life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He further added, “It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye. (Everyone should know about it.) That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is the right chance for us to tell the story.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani.  The film is all set to release on September 16 on Netflix. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:02:32 pm
Next Story

Watch: The Carlos Alcaraz rally that had Cincinnati on its feet in his 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss against Cameron Norrie

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
India opt to bowl first
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

India opt to bowl first

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Himachal's Mandi

14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Himachal's Mandi

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement