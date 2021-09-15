Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated by Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend

ZThe family of late veteran star Dilip Kumar has decided to deactivate his Twitter account. The celebrated actor passed away in July at the age of 98. His family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the same on Twitter and said that Saira Banu had given her consent.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Faisal shared that the family had a discussion and deliberation about closing the account. “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. Faisal Farooqui,” he wrote.

Both Saira Banu and Faisal have constantly kept fans updated about Dilip Kumar’s life and health through his Twitter handle. However, now post the the demise of the legendary actor, they have decided to deactivate the account.

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

Recently, Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after she complained of chest congestion. The senior actor was admitted to ICU for three days and was later discharged.

Faisal Farooqui had then told indianexpress.com, “Saira ji is admitted to the hospital and the doctors have advised a few tests. Saira Ji’s doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography, but that’s not urgent. But we are going with what the doctor says. All said and done, Saira is stable and should be out of the hospital soon.”

Post her discharge, the hospital released a statement, which read, “Saira Banu was treated for left ventricular failure with ischaemia and is out of crisis. She will probably be shifted out of the ICU tomorrow as conveyed by the treating consultant Dr. Nitin Gokhale.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7.