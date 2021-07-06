Dilip Kumar’s health improving: Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s health has improved, his wife Saira Banu said in a Twitter update. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, last week to address age-related “medical issues”.

Saira Banu on Monday tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s account that the family was grateful that his heath was improving, and she requested fans to pray for his early discharge. “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon,” Saira Banu wrote.

Earlier in the day too, she told PTI that Dilip Kumar was stable. “Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods,” she said.

According to a hospital source, Kumar’s breathlessness is also under control. He will, however, continue to remain in the hospital for a day or two. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the same hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness

At the time, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. The actor underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. Kumar was discharged after five days.