Dilip Kumar turns 97: Celebrities wish the thespian

From Varun Dhawan to Ishaan Khatter, several actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives) From Varun Dhawan to Ishaan Khatter, several actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Dilip Kumar turned 97 today. On the occasion, the thespian was flooded with wishes from across the industry and fans alike on social media. Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and Divya Dutta were among the first celebrities to wish the veteran actor. His yesteryear co-star Tabassum also took to Twitter to post a message.

Varun wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai”.

Divya Dutta’s tweet read, “His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar.”

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97 th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 11, 2019

Aaj Fankar-e-azam Dilip Kumar ki saal girah hai,main bohot chhoti si thi 5-6 Baras ki, to main unhe Dilip Uncle kehti thi aur woh mujhe Dadi Amma kehte the aur ye unki duaon ka asar hai ke aaj main wakai dadi ban gayi hoon ,Mere pyare Dilip bhaiya. #happybirthday #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/cTDP4nECAY — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) December 10, 2019

Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers female actors in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 11, 2019

(Contd)…. when I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab ( Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 11, 2019

(contd)…in those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged 🙏

Happy birthday Dilip sir 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 11, 2019

Ishaan Khatter wished Dilip Kumar in his Instagram stories. Ishaan Khatter wished Dilip Kumar in his Instagram stories.

Dilip Kumar thanked his well-wishers through his Twitter handle. He wrote, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Known for introducing ‘method acting’ to Indian cinema, Kumar has often been called an institution in himself. His legacy of work includes iconic films like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati and Daag. His later movies became equally successful like Karma, Saudagar and Shakti.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd