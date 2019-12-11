Follow Us:
Dilip Kumar turns 97: Celebrities wish the thespian

On Dilip Kumar's 97th birthday, several Bollywood stars wished him on social media. The veteran actor also expressed gratitude to his well wishers with a thank you note on Twitter.

dilip kumar birthday From Varun Dhawan to Ishaan Khatter, several actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Dilip Kumar turned 97 today. On the occasion, the thespian was flooded with wishes from across the industry and fans alike on social media. Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and Divya Dutta were among the first celebrities to wish the veteran actor. His yesteryear co-star Tabassum also took to Twitter to post a message.

Varun wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai”.

Divya Dutta’s tweet read, “His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar.”

ishaan khatter wish dilip kumar birthday Ishaan Khatter wished Dilip Kumar in his Instagram stories.

Dilip Kumar thanked his well-wishers through his Twitter handle. He wrote, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”

Known for introducing ‘method acting’ to Indian cinema, Kumar has often been called an institution in himself. His legacy of work includes iconic films like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati and Daag. His later movies became equally successful like Karma, Saudagar and Shakti.

