Dilip Kumar to be discharged on Thursday evening, says doctor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar Road, Mumbai on Sunday, is doing better and is set to be discharged this evening, according to the medical team. The legendary actor was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness.

“Dilip Kumar is doing good. He should be discharged in the evening,” Dr Jalil Parkar told indianexpress.com. Earlier, an update on the actor’s official Twitter handle read, “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

Dilip Kumar’s wife and former actor Saira Banu had requested his fans to not indulge in unnecessary speculations regarding his health, assuring them that she or someone from their team would regularly share updates about the same.

“My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan,” read Saira Banu’s tweet.

Dilip Kumar was last seen in 1998’s Qila.