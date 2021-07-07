Dilip Kumar, the masterclass in acting: From Mughal-e-Azam to Karma, remembering his iconic films

It’s the end of an era, as legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning (July 7). The actor was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar, born Yusuf Khan, known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, had a glowing career spanning more than five decades. From comedy to tragedy, from dark and gritty dramas to romance, he gave the industry innumerable classics, and was considered the first method actor of India. There was just something new to discover in his acting with each film, and he inspired generations of actors.

Here’s looking back at some of Dilip Kumar’s best films.

Daag (1952)

Daag released in 1952 (Photo: Mars & Movies Productions) Daag released in 1952 (Photo: Mars & Movies Productions)

Directed and produced by Amiya Chakravarty, the film also starred Nimmi, and Lalita Pawar in the lead roles. Dilip Kumar played the role of Shankar, a man living in abject poverty and trying to eke out a living for himself by selling toys. Kumar won the the first ever Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for Daag.

Naya Daur (1957)

Dilip Kumar in Naya Daur (Photo: BR Films) Dilip Kumar in Naya Daur (Photo: BR Films)

Directed and produced by BR Chopra, Naya Daur starred Dilip Kumar and Vyajanthimala with Ajit and Jeevan in supporting roles. The film was the story of a new India and its changing mores. Dilip Kumar won the Filmfare Award For Best Actor in his row, which was his fourth, overall.

Madhumati (1958)

Dilip Kumar in Madhumati (Photo: Bimal Roy productions) Dilip Kumar in Madhumati (Photo: Bimal Roy productions)

Bimal Roy’s film, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala, became a classic. It was one of the earliest films based on the theme of reincarnation, with a gothic noir touch. Dilip Kumar played the role of Anand, a man who falls in love with a tribal woman. Unfortunately, they are star-crossed lovers and have to be reincarnated to reunite.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in Mughal-E-Azam (Photo: Investment Sterling Productions) Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in Mughal-E-Azam (Photo: Investment Sterling Productions)

This probably needs no introduction as it is considered one of the most iconic films in India. The epic historical drama, directed by K. Asif, starred Prithiviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Durga Khote alongside Dilip Kumar. It chronicled the love affair between Salim (Kumar) and Anarkali (Madhubala), which lead to a rift between Akbar and his son. The film was considered a milestone of its genre, and broke box office records, won National Award as well as four Filmfare Awards.

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

Dilip Kumar in Ganga Jamuna (Photo: Mehboob Studio) Dilip Kumar in Ganga Jamuna (Photo: Mehboob Studio)

Produced by Dilip Kumar himself, he played the role of a man forced to become a dacoit. His portrayal of the character Ganga is considered one of his finest performances and was said to have inspired actors such as Amitabh Bachchan.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

Dilip Kumar in Ram Aur Shyam (Photo: Vijaya Productions) Dilip Kumar in Ram Aur Shyam (Photo: Vijaya Productions)

Breaking away from tragic roles, Dilip Kumar surprised his audience with impeccable comic timing in the film Ram Aur Shyam.

Devdas (1955)

Dilip Kumar in Devdas (Photo: Bimal Roy productions) Dilip Kumar in Devdas (Photo: Bimal Roy productions)

Directed by Bimal Roy, the film also saw Vyjayanthimala, and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles. The film was based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Devdas. Dilip Kumar’s portrayal of an emotionally tortured man received glowing praises.

Shakti (1982)

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in Shakti Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in Shakti

The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, and is considered one of the best films in the history of cinema. Dilip Kumar won the Filmfare Award For Best Actor.

Mashaal (1984)

Dilip Kumar in Mashaal Dilip Kumar in Mashaal

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film also starred Anil Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman. Kumar played the role of a respected citizen, who transforms into a vengeful person over the course of time.

Karma (1986)

Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar collaborated again after the success of their film Vidhaata. This was the first time Kumar worked with Nutan.