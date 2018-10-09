Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Dilip Kumar stable

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, is now stable. The actor was being treated for recurrent pneumonia

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: October 9, 2018 10:16:20 am

dilip kumar hospitalised Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Sunday.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the hospital Sunday, is currently stable. The 95-year-old actor, who was being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital, was feeling better now.

“He (Dilip Kumar) is stable now. There is nothing to worry about,” Ajay Kumar, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital, told PTI.

When reached out, Kumar’s wife, yesteryear actor Saira Banu was unavailable for comment.

Earlier in then day, Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

“Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He’s being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying… Will keep you updated on twitter. –FF (@faisalMouthshut)” the tweet read.

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

