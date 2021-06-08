Dilip Kumar stable, might get discharged in three-four days: Doctor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is stable and might be discharged in three-four days, his doctor Jalil Parkar told indianexpress.com on Tuesday.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Talking about the actor’s current health status, Dr Jalil Parkar said, “He is stable. We will decide tomorrow on removing fluids from his lungs. He might get discharged in three-four days.”

On Monday, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu posted on Twitter that the actor was doing fine and fans should not pay heed to “rumours” about his health.

“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic,” she said in a statement.