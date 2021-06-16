Dilip Kumar shares iconic scene from Paigham, fans say 1959 film is relevant even today. Watch video

Dilip Kumar on Wednesday tweeted a scene from his film Paigham, which released in 1959. He asked his fans to retweet if they like the scene. As soon as he posted the video, many of his followers and admirers hailed the actor for his sheer brilliance and how the scene is so relevant even in 2021. “No overacting , Real Class Of Acting by the legend himself,” a fan wrote. “Yusuf Sahab at his best,” mentioned another Twitter user. One of the Dilip Kumar fans spoke about how the film continues to be a benchmark for films based on the life of daily wage workers.

Director Vivek Agnihotri retweeted Dilip Kumar’s tweet and wrote, “This has inspired many great writers to write blockbusters and actors to become superstars.” “The greatest ever actor in India. Possibly in the whole world. What a scene this is, Yusuf Sahab,” @siddharthagigoo mentioned on Twitter.

Paigham 1959. Retweet if you like the scene. pic.twitter.com/w79gxzLish — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 16, 2021

The clip from the film is a powerful conversation between Dilip Kumar’s character Ratan Lal and Motilal’s character Seth Sevakram in which the legendary actor is fighting for the rights of factory workers.

The video begins with Motilal’s character asking if he is Mahatma Gandhi, to which Dilip Kumar’s character replies that he is lucky enough to be born in the land where the Mahatma walked. “I am making a small effort to walk on his path,” Dilip Kumar is heard saying. As the conversation continues, we see Ratan Lal (Kumar) talking about how money and power has made Seth Sevakram (Motilal) blind towards the injustice he has done to the workers of his factory.

Paigham, directed by SS Vasan, also starred Vyjayanthimala, Raaj Kumar, Saroja Devi and Johnny Walker. This was the first time Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar appeared in a film together. The duo later appeared in 1991 release Saudagar.

Dilip Kumar, 98, was recently admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. The actor was discharged after undergoing pleural aspiration procedure. “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” an update on the veteran actor’s health read.

Saira Banu, in an interaction with media outside the hospital, said that the doctors have advised the actor to take rest. “The doctors have treated Dilip sahab. Please pray for him, he is alright, we are taking him home. Doctors have asked him to rest. They have prescribed some medicines and antibiotics that have to continue at home. Thank you for your duas,” Banu said.

Dilip Kumar, considered India’s biggest superstar, has given several hits in his 5-decade long career. Some of his hits include Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.