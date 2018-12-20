Dilip Kumar’s case against builder: Probe expedited, cops say

The Mumbai police said Wednesday that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has expedited its probe against a builder accused of trying to grab a bungalow of actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu.

A case has been registered against builder Sameer Bhojwani at the suburban Khar police station on Saira Banu’s complaint, an official said.

Saira Banu had recently taken to Twitter to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in the matter.

Bhojwani is accused of forging title documents of the star couple’s Rs 250 crore-worth bungalow in Pali Hill area here and registering it in someone else’s name.

Investigation by the EOW is going on and the accused has got an anticipatory bail, the spokesperson of the Mumbai Police said Wednesday.

The EOW has challenged the bail in the higher court, he said.

“The investigation will take its natural course, but instructions have been given to the officers to expedite it,” he said.

“The EOW has given priority to this case,” he added.

Saira Banu had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier and said she apprehended danger from the accused person, after which the Joint Commissioner of EOW spoke to her, the police spokesperson said.

Another case of alleged cheating and forgery has been registered against Bhojwani at Khar police station on the complaint of one Divyakant Ranjeet Khatau, he said.

In this case, Bhojwani is accused of grabbing, by using a fake power of attorney, a Rs 300 crore property of the Seth Gulraj Khatau Trust on Aksa beach. Bhojwani was arrested in this case and later got bail.