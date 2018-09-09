Dilip Kumar still recuperating in ICU

Dilip Kumar was on Wednesday admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after he felt uneasy due to chest infection. Dilip Kumar was on Wednesday admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after he felt uneasy due to chest infection.

Dilip Kumar’s health is improving at the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai, said a family friend. The 95-year-old actor was on Wednesday admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, after he felt uneasy due to a chest infection. The treatment is on for a patch of pneumonia.

“He is in ICU and his condition is improving. Antibiotics are being given intravenously,” Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of Dilip Kumar’s autobiography, told IANS. His wife and actor Saira Banu has been by his side.

One of India’s most iconic actors, Dilip Kumar has appeared in some classics like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam.

“He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine,” Saira Banu had earlier told PTI.

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

Dilip Kumar’s nephew Faisal Farooqui, who operates the legendary actor’s Twitter handle, had informed the actor’s followers about his illness. The tweet read, “Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF.”

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 film Qila.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd