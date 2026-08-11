‘Dilip Kumar is copying Shah Rukh Khan’: Director recalls painful moment during Dilip’s last film Qila

For decades, Dilip Kumar was regarded as the undisputed king of tragedy, an actor whose craft, restraint and sheer screen presence remained difficult to match. Despite appearing in just over 50 films across a career spanning decades, he left an influence that extended far beyond the number of roles he played. His method of acting, his command over silence and his ability to convey emotion with the slightest expression shaped generations of performers, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom have spoken about the profound impact he had on their work.

‘People had forgotten him’

Yet, by the time filmmaker Umesh Mehra directed Dilip Kumar in his final released film, Qila, Mehra was confronted with a rather painful reality: the actor who had once been a towering figure in Indian cinema was no longer as recognisable to the younger generation. Speaking to DD Urdu, Mehra recalled that Dilip Kumar had been away from films for nearly two decades. “When I worked with him, he hadn’t done a film for, I think, 15, 17, or 18 years. He hadn’t forgotten how to act, but people had forgotten him. Those of us in the industry remembered who Dilip Kumar was, but the public had forgotten.”