Dilip Kumar in complete isolation amid coronavirus scare

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 97, is under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor’s wife Saira Banu has decided to keep him in complete isolation as she doesn’t want to take any chances with his health.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” Devdas actor shared on Twitter. Further, Kumar also urged fans to follow health advisories and keep themselves safe.

In another tweet, the actor wrote, “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others.”

Recently, international celebrities like Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment for the same.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shoot of several movies, TV shows and web series has been suspended. Also, the release of several films including Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Mulan, F9 and many others has been postponed.

In India, the number of Covid-positive cases has touched 114, including 13 who have recovered and two deaths.

