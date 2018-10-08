Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

Dilip Kumar was on Sunday night admitted to Lilavati hospital. The Bollywood legend is currently being treated for pneumonia at the hospital in suburban Bandra. The 95-year-old actor’ nephew Faisal Farooqui shared the news on Twitter.

Farooqui wrote, “Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He’s being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying…will keep you updated on twitter. –FF (@faisalMouthshut)”

Dilip Kumar was in September admitted to Lilavati hospital with a chest infection and mild pneumonia. After spending days in the ICU, he was discharged.

Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944. In a career spanning more than five decades, he went on to deliver unforgettable films like Madhumati, Devdas, Andaz, Aan, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Mughal-e-Azam.

Kumar was last seen in 1998 film Qila. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kumar was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

