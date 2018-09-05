Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As per a tweet shared on his official Twitter account, Dilip Kumar was admitted as he was a bit uneasy due to chest infection. He is now recovering.

The tweet said, “Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF”

Dilip Kumar quit movies in 1998. His last appearance was in the Hindi film Qila. He has made very few public appearances in the past few years mainly because of his declining health.

Born in Peshawar, Dilip, known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Hindi films, was one of the first superstars of Indian cinema. He is best known for his work in films like Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Andaz, Vidhaata, Shakti, Karma, among many others.

In 2015, Government of India honoured the 95-year-old actor with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution towards Indian cinema.

