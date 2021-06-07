scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Dilip Kumar on oxygen support, family says will be discharged in two-three days

Dilip Kumar Health Update: Dilip Kumar's doctor Jalil Parkar told indianexpress.com that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his condition is currently stable.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 7, 2021 8:29:48 am
dilip kumar brother deadDilip Kumar was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is currently on oxygen support and not on ventilator support, contrary to speculation, his doctor has said. The actor was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital here on Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness. The latest update on Dilip Kumar’s health has been given by both his family and doctor Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring his condition.

Parkar told indianexpress.com that the actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his condition was currently stable. “He is on oxygen support, not in ICU or on ventilator. He is stable,” Parkar said.

His family has asked fans to not “believe in Whatsapp forwards,” and said that Kumar would be discharged in two-three days.

“Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah,” read the latest post on Kumar’s Twitter handle.



Dilip Kumar’s wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu had earlier in the day, confirmed with us that he was admitted to Hinduja hospital. Saira Banu told indianexpress.com, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

His family also said on Twitter, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

