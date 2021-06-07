Dilip Kumar stable, not on ventilator: Actor’s family gives health update

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is ‘stable’ as he continues to be in hospital after complaining of breathlessness on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor is on oxygen support, and ‘not on ventilator’ as reported by some publications, a new update on his Twitter handle said.

“Dilip Saab is on oxygen support – not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab,” said the health update on the official Twitter handle, which is run by Kumar’s wife Saira Banu and friend Faisal Farooqui.

The family also requested the media fraternity to keep his official tweets as one-stop source for all his health updates. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote from the thespian’s Twitter handle, “Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. – FF.”

Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar’s friends and colleagues from the industry wished him well on social media. Bollywood icon Dharmendra tweeted an old picture with Kumar and wrote along, “Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan…ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi. Ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka.”

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta also shared a throwback click of his father with Dilip Kumar. In his tweet, he wrote, “Two dudes circa 1970, Mumbai. Dad and Dilip Kumar.”

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan…ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

Two dudes circa 1970, Mumbai. Dad and Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/DjY6qU0Fkl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was admitted on Sunday. His wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu confirmed to indianexpress.com, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

A tweet from Dilip Kumar’s official handle read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Late in the day, his doctor Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring his condition, also shared, “He is on oxygen support, not in ICU or on ventilator. He is stable.” His family further asked fans to not “believe in Whatsapp forwards.”

Several B-tow stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana and Urmila Matondkar, apart from politicians Sharad Pawar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.