Dilip Kumar health update: ‘He is doing better, continues to be in ICU’

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, admitted to the city’s Hinduja hospital on Tuesday, is stable and showing signs of improvement. The actor was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness.

A source told indianexpress.com on Friday afternoon that the 98-year-old actor is doing better than earlier. “Dilip Kumar is doing much better, and is stable. He continues to be in the ICU so doctors can monitor him on a regular basis. Due to his advanced age, and the fact that he was hospitalised last month also, that too with similar health issues, his family thinks it is better that he stays in the hospital for a while and gets home once fully recovered. Doctors are treating him and will take a call on his line of further treatment too.”

Faisal Faaroqui, the veteran actor’s family friend, also told PTI, “He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor’s advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two,”

Earlier, he had tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle and thanked people for their prayers.

The tweet read: “Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui.”

This is the second time the actor has been taken to the hospital. He was admitted to the same hospital on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness and after a few of his health indicators were not fine. The actor was put on oxygen support at the time and a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed. He was later discharged on June 11.