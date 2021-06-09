Dilip Kumar health update: Doctors are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow, family says

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar Road, Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness, is stable and recuperating, Dr Jalil Parkar told indianexpress.com on Wednesday.

Dr Parkar said, “Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is much better now. He has been stable for the last two days. His oxygen saturation has improved, and his breathing difficulty has also subdued.”

Dilip Kumar’s family also took to Twitter to share an update about the actor’s health. A post on the actor’s handle read, “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu earlier this week urged fans not to believe in rumours surrounding the health of the 98-year-old Bollywood actor.

Saira Banu’s note read: “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”