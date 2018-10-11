Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was being treated for recurrent pneumonia, was discharged from the hospital Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital Sunday.

Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle. “Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. (Thank God Dilip Kumar saab has been discharged from the hospital and reached home),” the tweet read.

Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye Aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. Doctors have advised complete rest isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers. More updates later. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018

Doctors have advised complete rest and isolation to Kumar for a few days to prevent infection, Farooqui added in the post.

The family friend announced Wednesday that the actor was responding to the treatment and was expected to be discharged the next day.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

