Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital here due to chest infection, has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu said Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

“He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine,” Saira Banu told PTI.

Dilip Kumar’s nephew Faisal Farooqui first shared the news about the actor’s ill health on his official Twitter account.

“Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers,” he had written.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

Dilip Kumar quit movies in 1998. His last appearance was in the Hindi film Qila. He has made very few public appearances in the past few years mainly because of his declining health.

In 2015, Government of India honoured the 95-year-old actor with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution towards Indian cinema.

